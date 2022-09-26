Road closures: eight for Bassetlaw drivers this week

There are eight road National Highways road closures this week – but the news isn't too bad, with all of them only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that eight closures are due to start this week:

• A1, from 4am September 26 to 10pm October 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Ranby, temporary event signage for event at Osberton.

• A1, from 1pm September 26 to 6am September 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Apleyhead to Blyth, carriageway and layby closure due to maintenance works, diversion via National Highways network and local authority network.

• M1, from 8pm September 30 to 5am October 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 both directions, junction 29 to junction 30, slip road closure due to maintenance works, diversion via national highways and local authority network.

• A1, from 8pm September 30 to 6am October 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 southbound, Ranby to Appleyhead, Lane closure due to maintenance works.

• A1, from 8pm October 3 to 6am October 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 southbound, Blyth to Ranby, Lane closure due to maintenance works.

• A1, from 8pm October 4 to 6am October 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 southbound, Appleyhead to Elkesley, Lane closure due to maintenance works.

• A1, from 8pm October 5 to 6am October 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 southbound, Blyth Village to Barnby Moor, Lane closure due to maintenance works.

• M1, from 8pm October 5 to 6am October 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 28 to junction 29, Lane closure due to maintenance works.