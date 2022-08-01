Road closures: eight for Bassetlaw drivers this week

Drivers in and around Bassetlaw will have eight National Highways road closures to watch out for this week (from August 1).

But motorists will be able to take some solace in the fact that all of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A1, from 8pm July 20 to 6am August 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound, Upper Morton to Blyth, Lane closures for maintenance works.

• A1, from 8pm June 6 to 6am September 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Sutton on Trent to Apleyhead, Lane closures due to drainage works.

And a further six closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A1, from 1pm August 1 to 6am August 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound, Tuxford to Apleyhead, carriageway, slip road and Lay-By closures due to maintenance work, diversion via National Highways and local authority network.

• M1, from 8pm August 1 to 6am August 2, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 29 to junction 29a, Lane closure due to maintenance works.

• A1, from 8pm August 2 to 6am August 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1M northbound and southbound, junction 34 to junction 35, Lane closures for general cleaning and maintenance works.

• A1, from 8pm August 5 to 5am August 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 southbound, Ranby, slip road closure due to maintenance works.

• M1, from 8pm August 8 to 6am August 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 29a to junction 29, Lane closures for electrical works.

• A1, from 8pm August 12 to 6am August 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Elkesley to Blyth, Lane closures due to maintenance works.