The Retford half-marathon is scheduled to begin at 10am on Sunday, March 5, but roads in and around the town will be closed from 9am.

Several full road closures are planned, with three expected to be closed from 9am-1.30pm.

Billy Button Lane will be closed from 9am-1.30pm.

Fun runner start their race.

The A634, Blyth to Barnby Moor Road, will be closed from the junction of the Great North Road at Barnby Moor through to the junction of Graves Moor Lane from 9am-1.30pm. A diversion route will be available to Retford/Doncaster via Baulk Lane/Graves Moor Lane, or via the B6045 Blyth Road.

Old London Road will be closed from 9am-1.30pm with residential access only. The road will be closed in both directions from the junction of the A634 Great North Road right through to the A620, the main Worksop-Retford road. Traffic will still have access from the A1 Slip Road but will be ‘right turn’ only onto Old London Road, towards Ranby Prison.

The A638 Great North Road in the direction of Doncaster will be closed from Hallcroft Roundabout through to Billy Button Lane at Torworth.

Residents and businesses will have ‘right-turn only’ access onto the Great North Road, in the direction of Retford, where there are breaks in ‘runner traffic’. Traffic travelling in the direction of Retford on the Great North Road will have right turn access to properties/businesses where there is a break in runner traffic, left turn access travelling southbound will be unaffected.