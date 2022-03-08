The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

• A1, from 8pm January 17 to 6am March 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Sutton-on-Trent to Upper Morton, Lane closure due to works on behalf of HW Martin.

And a further four closures will begin over the next seven days:

There are lane closures and temporary traffic lights across Bassetlaw this week.

• A1(M), from 8pm March 7 to 6am March 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1M northbound and southbound, junction 34 to junction 35, Lane closures for carriageway improvements.

• A1, from 8pm March 9 to 6am March 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound, East Markham, Lane closure for survey works.

• M1, from 8pm March 12 to 6am March 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 30 to junction 29A, Lane closure due to maintenance work.

• M1, from 8pm March 14 to 6am March 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 30 to junction 29, slip road and lane closure due to works on behalf of Camway.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.

Temporary traffic lights

Hardwick Road West/Retford Road, Worksop – multi-way traffic lights, March 13, 9.30am to 2pm.

West Carr Road/Stirling Street/Ollerton Road, Retford – two way and three way traffic lights, March 9 to 11, 24 hours.

Doncaster Road, Costhorpe, junction with Lampman Way – three way traffic lights, March 7 to 11, 24 hours.

Doncaster Road, Langold – two way traffic lights, March 7 to 11, 24 hours.

Bevercotes Lane, Tuxford – The Maltings – two way traffic lights, March 7 to 18, 24 hours.

High Street, Misteron – two way traffic lights, March 4 to 9, 24 hours.