Bassetlaw road closures: the road closures and temporary traffic lights motorists should be aware of this week
Bassetlaw's motorists will have road closures and temporary traffic lights to be aware of this week.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:
• A1, from 8pm January 17 to 6am March 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Sutton-on-Trent to Upper Morton, Lane closure due to works on behalf of HW Martin.
And a further four closures will begin over the next seven days:
• A1(M), from 8pm March 7 to 6am March 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1M northbound and southbound, junction 34 to junction 35, Lane closures for carriageway improvements.
• A1, from 8pm March 9 to 6am March 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound, East Markham, Lane closure for survey works.
• M1, from 8pm March 12 to 6am March 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 30 to junction 29A, Lane closure due to maintenance work.
• M1, from 8pm March 14 to 6am March 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 30 to junction 29, slip road and lane closure due to works on behalf of Camway.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.
Temporary traffic lights
Hardwick Road West/Retford Road, Worksop – multi-way traffic lights, March 13, 9.30am to 2pm.
West Carr Road/Stirling Street/Ollerton Road, Retford – two way and three way traffic lights, March 9 to 11, 24 hours.
Doncaster Road, Costhorpe, junction with Lampman Way – three way traffic lights, March 7 to 11, 24 hours.
Doncaster Road, Langold – two way traffic lights, March 7 to 11, 24 hours.
Bevercotes Lane, Tuxford – The Maltings – two way traffic lights, March 7 to 18, 24 hours.
High Street, Misteron – two way traffic lights, March 4 to 9, 24 hours.
Ordsall Park Road, junction with Ordsall Road, Retford – multi-way traffic lights, until March 11, 24 hours.