The AA Charitable Trust said the rise in road deaths after the pandemic is worrying, and called for more education and enforcement.

Figures from the Department of Transport (DfT) show 28 people died on Nottinghamshire roads last year – up from 24 in 2021.

This is despite a fall in the overall number of casualties from 1,555 in 2021 to 1,500 last year.

Across Great Britain, 1,711 people were killed on roads.

Edmund King, director of the AA Charitable Trust, said: "Every death on our roads is a tragedy and it is worrying that after the pandemic, road deaths are rising.

"It is a preventable tragedy that a fifth of people who die in cars on our roads are not wearing a seatbelt.

"There needs to be concerted and targeted education to reach those drivers who choose to risk their lives for the sake of a two-second action.

"It’s on all of us to eliminate deaths and casualties on our roads.

Overall, there were 135,480 casualties last year – up six per cent on 2021, but down 12 per cent on pre-pandemic levels.

Last year's figures include 28,031 people who suffered serious injuries on Britain’s roads.

In Nottinghamshire, 346 people were seriously injured.

RAC road safety spokesman Rod Dennis said: "Confirmation that last year saw a rise in the number of casualties on our roads is a chilling reminder that there remains so much work to do be done to improve road safety in the UK, even if statistically we have some of the safest roads in Europe.

"It’s time the Government turned the dial up on tackling these issues which, while complex, result in hundreds of people losing their lives every year."

A DfT spokesman said: "We welcome the continued decrease in road casualties compared with pre-Covid levels, with our roads being some of the safest in the world.

"Nevertheless, we continue to work tirelessly to improve road safety through our world-renowned Think! Road safety campaigns and £47.5 million safer roads fund, so local authorities can also work to keep road users safe."