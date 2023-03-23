Relief for Nottinghamshire rail passengers as next week's strikes are called off

RMT members were due to strike on Thursday, March 30 and Saturday, April 1, but RMT members at 14 train operating companies, including East Midlands Railway, have now called off their action.

The move comes after RMT members at Network Rail voted to accept a pay deal.

Talks between the RMT Union and Rail Delivery Group, which represents train companies have been long running, with the union arguing for better pay, conditions and jobs for workers.

Next week's planned rail strikes have been called off

An RDG spokesperson said: “This is great news for our customers and for our staff.

"We are now jointly focused on working constructively towards a settlement to this dispute, which will mean we can do what we have always wanted to do - give our people a pay rise and help secure the long-term future of the railway.”

East Midlands Railway, which operates trains in Nottinghamshire, said the timetable would now operate as normal on the two days in question.

However, on it’s website it added: "If you decide to still travel with us during this time, there may be a few changes on our trains and at our stations.”

The RMT also said that just because next week’s strikes were off, it did not mean the threat of future industrial action had been lifted and it would be ready to re-ballot members for further strikes in future if a suitable pay deal was not agreed.

