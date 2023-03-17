The latest strike action by the RMT Union is taking place today (Saturday).

East Midlands Railway says services will only run between 7.30am and 6.30pm meaning people travelling to football matches and other sports events will again be impacted.

Advertisement

Advertisement

However, as was the case on Thursday, the Robin Hood Line that runs between Nottingham and Worksop and serves Mansfield, Hucknall, Bulwell, Sutton and Kirkby, will only be partly closed.

Rail services will be hit by strikes and engineering work again this week

Trains will run once an hour between Nottingham and Mansfield Woodhouse but no services will go on to Worksop.

Advertisement

Advertisement

No replacement bus services between Mansfield Woodhouse and Worksop will be provided.

Normal county bus services will run as usual, as will trams between Nottingham and Hucknall.

Regionally, there will be one train per hour on regional routes between Nottingham and Derby, Nottingham and Leicester and Nottingham and Sheffield.

The major disruption is on the mainline between Nottingham and London St Pancras.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Engineering works today (Saturday) and tomorrow (Sunday) mean the mainline will be closed all day between Leicester and Kettering on both days.

Strike action at the same time today means there will be only one train per hour between Nottingham and Leicester and one train per hour between Kettering and London with a replacement bus service taking passengers between Leicester and Kettering.

The replacement bus service between Leicester and Kettering will also operate on Sunday when the timetable will otherwise be back to normal with no strike action that day.

Will Rogers, EMR managing director, said: "We are advising customers to plan ahead and only travel by rail if absolutely necessary on days affected by industrial action.

Advertisement

Advertisement