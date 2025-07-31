Rail rejection: Update on plans for cheaper trains from London to Sheffield via Worksop

A rail company trying to bring a new cheaper rail service from Sheffield to London – calling at Worksop – has issued a statement after its latest proposals were rejected.

Hull Trains wants to run two trains a day from Sheffield to King’s Cross, with prices that would be cheaper than the current fares from South Yorkshire to the capital. One would go via Worksop.

But now it has been revealed that the plan is among several that the regulator, the Office of Rail and Road, has rejected, citing concerns over insufficient capacity, the potential impact on performance, and the effect on the Government’s revenue.

Hull Trains has issued a statement expressing disappointment that their plans for the Sheffield route had been turned down – but confirmed they still hoped to find a way of running it.

Worksop Train Station.

A Hull Trains spokesperson said: “We are very disappointed at the ORR decision not to approve our application for a new open access service connecting Sheffield with London via Worksop.

“The proposed route would have provided Sheffield the first regular service from London King’s Cross since 1968 and an estimated 350,000 people in the Worksop and Woodhouse catchment areas would have had direct rail access to London, with all the economic, environmental and social benefit this would have brought.

“We know that there’s a real local desire for this new route and we will continue to explore further potential opportunities for it.”

Three East Coast Main Line train operators have been granted permission to run additional services from December.

The ORR said it approved some proposals from open access operators Lumo, Grand Central and Hull Trains to enhance their timetables.

It rejected some proposed services, citing concerns over insufficient capacity, the potential impact on performance, and the effect on the Government’s revenue.

