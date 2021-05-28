Police incident on A60 near Worksop

Stagecoach East Midlands has tweeted that there is an ongoing police incident on the A60 between the crossroads at Oldcotes and Langold.

The company tweeted: “#Worksop Due to a Police Incident on the A60 between Oldcotes Crossroads and Langold.

"We are currently seeing heavy delays on service 21 and 22 in both directions.

"Service 21 unable to serve Carlton and Langold, service will be diverting via Blyth in both directions.”

Nottinghamshire Police has been contacted for more details.