Pedestrian 'safe and well' after concerns for their safety sparked closure of M1 near Worksop
A pedestrian is “safe and well” after concerns for their safety sparked the closure of the M1 near Worksop.
Wednesday, 3rd November 2021, 9:17 am
The motorway was closed for several hours yesterday afternoon between junction 29 for Chesterfield and junction 30 for Barlborough.
This was to allow police officers to attend an incident where there were concerns for the safety of a pedestrian on a bridge.
Derbyshire Police said in a statement that the incident had been resolved, and the pedestrian was “safe and well”.