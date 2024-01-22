News you can trust since 1895
BREAKING

Nottinghamshire trains, trams and buses expecting to run normal services after Storm Isha

Public transport operators are expecting to run normal services this morning (Monday) despite Storm Isha battering the country last night.
By John Smith
Published 22nd Jan 2024, 07:23 GMT
Updated 22nd Jan 2024, 07:48 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Many commuters had feared delays and disruptions after strong wings last night and again this morning.

But East Midlands Railway (EMR) reports that, so far, things appear to be running as normal, both on the main line between Nottingham and London St Pancras and the Robin Hood Line between Nottingham and Worksop, which serves Mansfield, Hucknall, Bulwell, Sutton, Kirkby and Newstead.

EMR posted on X: “We are expecting to run a normal service today, following #StormIsha.

EMR says trains are running as normal this morning after Storm Isha hit the area last night. Photo: National WorldEMR says trains are running as normal this morning after Storm Isha hit the area last night. Photo: National World
EMR says trains are running as normal this morning after Storm Isha hit the area last night. Photo: National World
Most Popular

"We are sorry if you were disrupted or delayed last night.

"If you were unable to travel last night, your ticket will be valid to travel today.”

However, EMR does advise people to check its website at eastmidlandsrailway.co.uk for details of any disruption before travelling.

Tram operator Nottingham Express Transit (NET) also reports that its trams between Nottingham, Hucknall and Bulwell, and both Nottingham City Transport and Trentbarton report buses are all running as normal with only some service slightly affected by roadworks.

No major delays are being reported on the area’s main roads either this morning.

Related topics:EMRNottinghamNottinghamshireStorm IshaNottingham Express TransitHucknallBulwellEast Midlands RailwayWorksop