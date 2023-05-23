News you can trust since 1895
Nottinghamshire train operator cutting the waste as printer upgrade allows half a million tickets to be recycled

Train operator East Midlands Railway will now issue customers who buy tickets on board its train a paper version – meaning more than 600,000 a tickets a year can be recycled.
By John Smith
Published 23rd May 2023, 14:59 BST- 1 min read
Updated 23rd May 2023, 15:06 BST

EMR train managers, senior conductors and revenue protection officers use a small machine to issue tickets, excess fares and sundries to its customers.

Previously, these machines used the traditional magnetic stripe solution, which was costly and non-recyclable due to their composition and the use of the data strip across the back of the ticket.

But now, EMR – which operates services across Nottinghamshire, including the Robin Hood Line serving Mansfield, Hucknall, Bulwell, Worksop, Sutton and Kirkby – is changing this.

EMR's new paper tickets will allow the train operator to recycle moreEMR's new paper tickets will allow the train operator to recycle more
In a project costing £116,000, almost 300 of these devices have now been converted to paper roll ticketing – meaning a more sustainable approach to EMR's day-to-day operations.

Tom Gunton, EMR environment and sustainability manager, said: "We have an important role to play in helping people live more sustainably by offering a practical alternative to taking the car. But, on top of that, it’s our responsibility to minimise the environmental impact of our services.

“In 2022, EMR issued 662,000 magnetic-stripe tickets using onboard machines - unfortunately these tickets ultimately ended up in landfill.

“Thanks to this investment, on board tickets can now be recycled - which is great for sustainability and another important step in reducing our impact on the environment."

EMR has also warned passengers that train services are due to be hit by further strike action next week – visit the website here for details.

