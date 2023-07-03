News you can trust since 1895
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Government’s plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda ruled ‘unlawful’
‘Fuel finder’ scheme to be launched to help drivers find cheap petrol
Emmerdale star dies following private dementia battle
Little Miss Sunshine actor Alan Arkin dies aged 89
Double murder investigation launched after two people stabbed to death
Privileges committee publishes damning report on Conservative MPs

Nottinghamshire rail users warned to be ready for potential disruption to services

East Midlands Railway has warned passengers some services could be affected by strike action in the coming weeks.
By John Smith
Published 3rd Jul 2023, 14:35 BST- 1 min read

Members of the ASLEF union are taking action short of strike from today, Monday, until Saturday, July 8.

ASLEF has also announced an overtime ban for its members from Monday, July 17, to Saturday, July 22.

Meanwhile, members of the RMT union will take strike action on Thursday, July 20, Saturday, July 22, and Saturday, July 29.

EMR is warning passengers to expect more disruptionto services this month due to strike actionEMR is warning passengers to expect more disruptionto services this month due to strike action
EMR is warning passengers to expect more disruptionto services this month due to strike action
Most Popular
Read More
EMR launches new multi-modal journey planner

In a statement on its website, RMT said: “Between Monday, July 3, and Saturday, July 8, there will be a number of train cancellations.

“This is due to action short of strike by the ASLEF union.

“We advise customers to travel ahead of the last train of the day where possible and please check before you travel.

“We are currently reviewing how the RMT strikes will impact EMR services.

“More information, including timetable details and ticketing or refund advice will be update on our website as soon as possible.”

Related topics:AslefRMTEast Midlands RailwayNottinghamshireEMR