Nottinghamshire rail users warned of severely reduced services during latest strike action

Industrial action by members of the RMT Union on Thursday and Saturday, July 20 and 22, many of EMR’s routes will be reduced to one train an hour and will only run between 7.30am and 6.30pm – with the last departures starting between 3pm and 4.30pm.

There will be no trains at all on the Robin Hood Line, which serves Mansfield, Hucknall, Bulwell, Sutton, Kirkby and Worksop, on July 22, while on July 20, there will be just one train per hour and trains will only run between Nottingham and Mansfield Woodhouse with no trains to, or from, Worksop.

Advertisement

Advertisement

No replacement buses will be available, but local bus services will run as normal and tram services between Nottingham, Bulwell and Hucknall will also be unaffected.

Services will be limited on the Robin Hood Line on the first day of strike action and won't run at all on the second. Photo: John Smith

On the mainline, on both strike days there will be just one Intercity train per hour between Nottingham and London, while regionally, on both days, there will be one train per hour between Derby and Nottingham, one train per hour between Sheffield and Nottingham and one train every two hours between Nottingham and Skegness that will only call at Grantham, Sleaford and Boston.

There will be no service between Nottingham and Leicester on July 20 but there will be one train per hour between the two on July 22.

Again, there will be no replacement buses.

Skegness passengers should continue to book their journey in advance and if they have already booked and their train is cancelled, they will be able to use their ticket on the service before or after.

Advertisement

Advertisement

On strike days, EMR advices passengers to only travel by rail if absolutely necessary and that people should be aware that strike action will affect other routes across the country, with very limited services running across the whole rail network.

If a customer's train is cancelled or delayed or they choose not to travel due to strike action, tickets can be changed to another date, or they can be returned for a full refund at their point of purchase.

Will Rogers, EMR managing director, said: “We will be significantly reducing our services on Thursday and Saturday due to the ongoing strike organised by the RMT Union.

“Also between Monday, July 17 and Saturday, July 22, there will also be a number of train cancellations due to action short of a strike by the ASLEF Union and customers should be aware services can be cancelled as late as 10pm the day before.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Due to this, we strongly advise customers to check if their train is running before setting off and consider rail travel only if absolutely necessary during the strike days.

“It is recommended that customers check the departure time of their last train before embarking on their journey and familiarise themselves with the overall impact of the strike on their entire route.

“For detailed guidance and daily travel updates, please visit our website at eastmidlandsrailway.co.uk.”