During routine petrol and diesel measure checks, Nottinghamshire Council trading standards officers found petrol pumps, some from the era of flared trousers and glam rock, were still working hard and giving customers correct measure.

Petrol and diesel measure inspections are an important part of routine cost-of-living checks carried out by trading standards to ensure prices paid for food, fuel, postal services and home heating oil are correct across the county.

Less than 3 per cent of the nozzles tested were found to be giving less fuel than stated at the pump.

Following notices to fix their equipment, the petrol station owners in question are now delivering legal measures.

Coun John Cottee, council cabinet member for communities, said: “By carrying out these checks we can reassure residents they are getting their money’s worth in Nottinghamshire, which is crucial at a time when costs are rising.

“Retailers have also welcomed the opportunity to have their business independently checked, and in cases where we have found they are giving customers less than required, I am pleased to say they have willingly adjusted their equipment to ensure customers receive the correct amounts.”