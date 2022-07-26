As with last month’s, strikes, train operator East Midlands Railway (EMR) will see a dramatic cut in services on the day as staff walk out for 24 hours again.

There will also be no specific rail replacement bus services provided but regular bus services will be operating as normal.

As well as no local services to Worksop, there will only be one train per hour on the mainline between Nottingham and London St Pancras with services running between 7.30am and 6.30pm only.

There will be no trains serving Hucknall, Bulwell or Newstead on Wednesday due to strike action by the RMT Union

The planned strike by Aslef members on Saturday, July 30, should not directly affect EMR services, which should run as normal.

However, EMR warned that neighbouring train operators who are affected by strike action will be running a significantly reduced service.On it’s website, EMR said: “There are also a number of large events taking place across the country (on Saturday) and therefore we expect EMR services to be extremely busy on the day – boarding control may be in place at some stations.