No trains running in Nottinghamshire today due to fresh strike action

Nottinghamshire railways are at a standstill again today (Friday) as members of the train drivers’ union ASLEF take fresh strike action.
By John Smith
Published 26th Mar 2024, 16:01 BST
Updated 4th Apr 2024, 23:23 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

In addition, the union has announced an overtime ban running from yesterday (Thursday) until tomorrow (Saturday) and again on Monday April 8 and Tuesday, April 9, that is also likely to affect some EMR services.

On with previous ASLEF strike days, no trains will run on any Nottinghamshire routes, meaning no mainline trains between Nottingham and London St Pancras, no regional services and no local services on the Robin Hood Line between Nottingham and Worksop.

Local bus services are unaffected and tram services between Nottingham, Hucknall and Bulwell will also run as normal.

No trains are running in or out of Nottinghamshire today due to strike action. Photo: National WorldNo trains are running in or out of Nottinghamshire today due to strike action. Photo: National World
No trains are running in or out of Nottinghamshire today due to strike action. Photo: National World
Most Popular

On its website, EMR said: “Customers are advised to check their full journey, including first and last trains, before travelling due to strike action impacting multiple train operators on different days.

"We also advise you to check and the day after strike action for any service alterations.”

For details, visit eastmidlandsrailway.co.uk/

Related topics:AslefNottinghamshireNottinghamEMRWorksopBulwell