In addition, the union has announced an overtime ban running from yesterday (Thursday) until tomorrow (Saturday) and again on Monday April 8 and Tuesday, April 9, that is also likely to affect some EMR services.

On with previous ASLEF strike days, no trains will run on any Nottinghamshire routes, meaning no mainline trains between Nottingham and London St Pancras, no regional services and no local services on the Robin Hood Line between Nottingham and Worksop.

Local bus services are unaffected and tram services between Nottingham, Hucknall and Bulwell will also run as normal.

No trains are running in or out of Nottinghamshire today due to strike action. Photo: National World

On its website, EMR said: “Customers are advised to check their full journey, including first and last trains, before travelling due to strike action impacting multiple train operators on different days.

"We also advise you to check and the day after strike action for any service alterations.”