No trains on Christmas Eve as East Midlands Railways say 'don't travel'

The operator has put out the simple advice no to travel on Christmas Eve as strike action by both the RMT and Unite unions means EMR won’t be running any services.

As well as no mainline trains between Nottingham and London, there will also be no trains that day on the Robin Hood Line between Nottingham and Worksop, serving Bulwell, Hucknall, Newstead, Mansfield, Sutton and Kirkby.

Strike action is also taking place on Friday, December 23 and services will again be limited.

Mainline services will run between 7.30am and 6.30pm and there will be just one train per hour between Nottingham and London and one train per hour between Nottingham and Derby, Nottingham and Leicester and Nottingham and Sheffield.

Services on the Robin Hood Line will run between 5am and 7.30pm and there will be one train per hour.

There will be no trains on Christmas Day or Boxing Day as is normal.

Services will resume on Tuesday, December 27 but with a later start up, meaning some earlier trains may be disrupted.

Services will then continue to be busy and subject to short-notice cancellations up to New Year’s Eve.

There will then be a reduced service again on New Year’s Day with services again only running between 7.30am and 6.30pm.

There will be one train per hour between Nottingham and London and one train per hour between Nottingham and Matlock and Nottingham and Sheffield.

On the Robin Hood Line, services will terminate at Mansfield Woodhouse and will not go on to Worksop.

A normal timetable will run on Monday, January 2 before the next two strike days on Tuesday, January 3 and Wednesday, January 4.

On both those days, mainline services will again only run between 7.30am and 6.30pm.

There will be one train per hour between Nottingham and London and one train per hour between Nottingham and Derby, Nottingham and Leicester and Nottingham and Sheffield.

On both days, there will no services on the Robin Hood Line.

