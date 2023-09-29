No trains in Nottinghamshire today as strikes bring network to a standstill again
Today is the first two strikes this week by the ASLEF union with members also walking out on Wednesday, October 4.
East Midlands Railway (EMR) has confirmed it will not be operating any services on either day, either nationally between Nottingham and London or locally on the Robin Hood Line between Nottingham and Worksop.
In additions, the union has also announced an overtime ban from Monday, October 2 to Friday, October 6.
EMR has warned on its website that, as a result, some trains may be subject to short notice alterations and cancellations.
It said: "Some cancellations could be as late as 10pm on the day before travel – please check the website at eastmidlandsrailway.co.uk/rail-strike for updates.
"During this time we advise customers to regularly check if their train is running, paying particular attention to first and last services of the day.”