East Midlands Railway will be running a significantly reduced level of service on Friday, December 2 and Saturday, December 3 with services only running between 7.30am and 6.30pm on both days.

On December 2, there will be just one train per hour between Nottingham and London.

Advertisement

On December 3, there will be just one train per hour between Nottingham and Luton due to planned engineering work taking place between Luton and London St Pancras International on Saturday, December 3 and Sunday, December 4.

Mainline services between Nottingham and London will be affected by strike action again this weekend

Replacement buses will run between Luton and Hitchin on December 3 and December 4, connecting with Great Northern/Thameslink services between Hitchin and London St Pancras International/London Kings Cross.

Customers should allow extra time to complete their journeys.

Advertisement

On both strike days, there will also be just one train per hour between Nottingham and Leicester and Nottingham and Sheffield.

However, local services on the Robin Hood line between Nottingham and Worksop, serving Mansfield, Shirebrook, Sutton, Kirkby, Hucknall, Bulwell and Newstead will be unaffected and run a normal timetable between 5.15am and 11pm.

Advertisement

Normal services will resume across the network on December 4, save for the engineering works continuing between Luton and London.

Advertisement

During the strike days, EMR says people should only travel if absolutely necessary and those travelling should ensure they check the time of their last return train.

Other operators are not affected by the industrial action, and therefore customers who intend to use EMR and another operator to complete their journey should carefully check to see if that trip can still be completed.

Advertisement

Timetables for all services will be available on EMR’s website at eastmidlandsrailway.co.uk

Will Rogers, EMR managing director, said: "The impact of industrial action has specifically affected the operation of our train depots and reduces our ability to run our normal timetable.

Advertisement

"We are advising customers to plan ahead and only travel by rail if absolutely necessary on strike days.

"Customers are also strongly advised to check when the time of their last train is before setting off, understand how the strike action affects their whole journey and take note of the impact of planned engineering works.

Advertisement