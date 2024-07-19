New Government will 'look very carefully' at decision to scrap HS2's Nottinghamshire leg

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A transport minister says the new Labour Government will ‘look very carefully’ at the decision to cancel HS2’s Nottinghamshire leg as it plans how to best improve the area’s rail links.

Construction on the first part of HS2 between London and Birmingham is currently under way and will still be delivered in full.

There had been plans for the high speed rail network to then branch off in two directions, including a high-speed line to Leeds via the East Midlands.

An East Midlands hub had originally been planned at Toton, but former Conservative Prime Minister Boris Johnson scaled this back in 2021 in favour of a station at East Midlands Parkway.

The East Midlands HS2 hub was going to be at East Midlands Parkway until the project was scrapped. Photo: Submitted

This too was scrapped under former Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in October last year, when he confirmed the high-speed rail line would no longer travel further north than Birmingham.

Under the new Labour Government, HS2 in the midlands and the north will not be revived.

Instead the Government says it will re-purpose the High Speed Rail (Crewe to Manchester) Bill to improve rail links from east to west across the north of England.

Local transport minister Simon Lightwood MP (Lab) visited Nottingham on July 18 to see how Nottingham City Transport (NCT) operates under public ownership.

He was asked whether the East Midlands was again being short-changed in regards to better rail links.

He replied: “I think transport is a really critical way in which we can achieve our ambition, our mission, to rebuild Britain, delivering infrastructure that benefits the whole country.

“We are going to look very carefully at the decisions made by the previous Government and will look at plans and announce further details in due course.”

Business organisation The East Midlands Chamber, launched its Manifesto for Growth UK earlier this year to provide a blueprint on how best the Government can support the East Midlands.

It says the Government should ‘ensure East Midlands schemes within the proposed Midlands Rail Hub scheme are prioritised following the cancellation of HS2 East to address emerging east-west infrastructure divide’.

Scott Knowles, chamber chief executive, said: “The East Midlands has immense potential but has been continually overlooked when it comes to investment from the centre.

“Enhancing infrastructure, rolling out high-speed broadband and upgrading connectivity of the rail network are all essential components for sustainable growth.”