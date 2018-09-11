MP’s campaign to secure safer traffic solution

Reducing traffic and improving safety are top priorities for Sherwood’s MP as he fights to secure funding for a major road.

Mark Spencer said he is intensifying his campaign for the A614 at the Mickledale Lane junction in Bilsthorpe, which he describes as “chaos” on a daily basis.

He has called on the government and Nottinghamshire County Council to provide funding for vital improvements.

He said: “Over the course of 2018, the amount of traffic has increased so significantly along this road.

“It is high time we had improvements to the junction, and not only this junction, but also Eakring Road and Ollerton roundabout as well.

“Every day there is near chaos and we need real improvements both in terms of safety and carriage, such as crawler lanes and improvements to traffic flow.

“There are more housing developments planned in Blidworth, Bilsthorpe and Ollerton, and the traffic is only going to get worse.

“Until we get the improvements, particularly with safety, I will not be satisfied.

“That’s why I’m calling on the county council to provide new money to improve the A614, and I will be applying all the pressure I can.”

Councillor John Cottee, council communities and place committee chairman, said: “We have already identified the A614 as a priority for highway investment and will continue to press for investment in the major road.

“We have worked hard to set out a strategic case for investment in the A614 and this features as a priority.

“We will continue to work on these projects.”