MP calls for HGV access at Darfoulds bridge to ease traffic and pollution in Whitwell

For years many HGVs haven’t been able to go under Darfoulds Bridge due to height restrictions, with lorry drivers often using the nearby village of Whitwell as a bypass.

This has resulted in ‘heavy traffic’ coming through the village and an increase in pollution for the community there.

Since being elected in 2019, Bolsover MP Mark Flether has been campaigning to have the road under the bridge lowered to reduce this problem.

Mark Fletcher MP at Darfoulds Bridge.

After working with Network Rail for the last 18 months, Mark says he has formally requested an update on the project, as well as a projected timeline for when the scheme will be delivered.

He said: “I’ve been in discussion about Darfoulds Bridge with Network Rail for a while now and would like to see some progress being made on the project.

"I know how important this is for the people of Whitwell as their village has been used as a bypass for HGVs for far too long.

“Making sure that this project is delivered for residents there is one of my top priorities for the area and I look forward to updating residents when we have more information.

“I’d like to thank Network Rail for their continued cooperation on this project and for taking the time to speak with me over the course of the past 18 months on the matter.”