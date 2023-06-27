Motorway traffic chaos after crashed lorry ends up on its side on M1
The M1 was closed earlier this morning after a lorry ended up on its side after an incident.
National Highways reported severe congestion and delays of an hour for traffic after what they have described as an accident involving an overturned vehicle near junction 30, at Worksop and Barlborough. The whole southbound carriageway was closed initially, but lanes are now re-opened.
However National Highways say another incident on the southbound carriageway between junctions J31 and J30 is causing lengthy delays for motorists.
A broken down vehicle has led to the closure of two lanes of the motorway, with delays of around 50 minutes.