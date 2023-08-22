Motorists face long rush hour delays as M1 remains closed in both directions

Queues have been stretching back to junction 27 for Hucknall and Annesley and junction 26 for Bulwell and Nuthall, with traffic being turned around this afternoon.

Emergency services remain at the scene with National Highways East Midlands tweeting that ‘an extensive clean up operation is required and this is likely to remain ongoing throughout the rest of the day.’

Local residents have been advised to keep their windows and doors shut.

Smoke billows from the huge tanker fire which has caused the M1 to close in both directions

Throughout the afternoon, motorists faced delys approximately 60 minutes in both directions on approach to the scene on the M1.

With rush hour now underway, surrounding roads are also likely to be hugely busy as drivers avoid the scene – meaning further delays.

Motorists are asked to allow more time for their journey or avoid the areas if they can.

Diversion routes are in place in both directions.

A large number of fire appliances have been tackling the blaze. Photo: STB Photography Mandield

Drivers heading southbounds should exit the M1 at junction 29, and continue eastbound on the A617 for approximately eight kilometres.

Then take the A6075 Mansfield and Ashfield Regeneration Route (MARR), until it links up with the A38.

Follow the A38 westbound to rejoin the M1 at junction 28.

Drivers heading northbound should exit the M1 at junction 28, exit onto the A38 eastbound for approximately 7.5 kilometres and then take the A6075 Mansfield and Ashfield Regeneration Route (MARR), until it links up with the A617.