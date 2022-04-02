The collision happened between two cars and a van on Newcastle Avenue around 11.30am today (Saturday, April 2).

A spokesman for Nottinghamshire Police said: “We were called to reports of a collision, involving two cars and van, in Newcastle Avenue shortly before 11.30am today.

“The road was closed while the incident was dealt with.

Generic image of Newcastle Avenue. Credit: Google Maps

“One of the cars involved ended up on its side.

“One of the car drivers suffered an injured shoulder but thankfully there were no other injuries reported.

"All three vehicles were recovered and the road was reopened by 1.20pm.”