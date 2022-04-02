Motorist injured and car flipped following a three-vehicle collision in Worksop town centre
A main road was closed in Worksop while officers dealt with the incident.
The collision happened between two cars and a van on Newcastle Avenue around 11.30am today (Saturday, April 2).
A spokesman for Nottinghamshire Police said: “We were called to reports of a collision, involving two cars and van, in Newcastle Avenue shortly before 11.30am today.
“The road was closed while the incident was dealt with.
“One of the cars involved ended up on its side.
“One of the car drivers suffered an injured shoulder but thankfully there were no other injuries reported.
"All three vehicles were recovered and the road was reopened by 1.20pm.”
Message from editor, Sam Jackson: The Worksop Guardian is full of local news, features and sport plus great columnists, puzzles pages and much more. Save up to 20% off the cover price of the Worksop Guardian by taking out a print subscription by clicking here or calling 0330 123 5950 (Mon-Fri 9am-5.30pm)