As was the case when ASLEF members walked out last Saturday, East Midlands Railway (EMR) has again confirmed it will not be operating any services today, either nationally between Nottingham and London or locally on the Robin Hood Line between Nottingham and Worksop.

Local bus services are running as normal, as are tram services between Nottingham, Bulwell and Hucknall.

In addition, the union is also currently implementing an overtime ban which will run until Friday, October 6.

EMR has warned that, as a result, some trains may be subject to short notice alterations and cancellations.

It said: "Some cancellations could be as late as 10pm on the day before travel – please check the website at eastmidlandsrailway.co.uk/rail-strike for updates.