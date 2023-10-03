News you can trust since 1895
More rail strike action means no trains in Nottinghamshire again tomorrow

Further strike action by the ASLEF union means there again will be no trains running to or from Nottinghamshire tomorrow (Wednesday).
By John Smith
Published 28th Sep 2023, 12:58 BST- 1 min read
Updated 3rd Oct 2023, 11:53 BST
As was the case when ASLEF members walked out last Saturday, East Midlands Railway (EMR) has again confirmed it will not be operating any services tomorrow, either nationally between Nottingham and London or locally on the Robin Hood Line between Nottingham and Worksop.

In additions, the union is currently implementing an overtime ban which will run until Friday, October 6.

EMR has warned on its website that, as a result, some trains may be subject to short notice alterations and cancellations.

No trains will be running again across Nottinghamshire tomorrowNo trains will be running again across Nottinghamshire tomorrow
It said: "Some cancellations could be as late as 10pm on the day before travel – please check the website at eastmidlandsrailway.co.uk/rail-strike for updates.

"During this time we advise customers to regularly check if their train is running, paying particular attention to first and last services of the day.”

