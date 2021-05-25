Mobile and fixed speed cameras - their exact locations in and around Worksop
The police have released a list of every mobile and fixed speed camera in and around Worksop and Bassetlaw .
Below are the locations of both types of cameras around Worksop and the rest of Nottinghamshire over the next few weeks, according to the Nottinghamshire Safety Camera Partnership.
Here is a list of all ‘core casualty locations’ where mobile speed cameras are deployed.
B6040 Retford Road, Worksop - 40mph
B6041 Kilton Hill, Worksop - 30mph
B6041 Raymoth Lane, Thievesdale Lane and Farmers Branch - 30mph
Spital Hill, Retford - 30mph
A60 Carlton Road Worksop - 30mph
A60 Doncaster Road, Carlton in Lindrick - 30mph
A631 Flood Plains Road, East of Beckingham - 50mph
A17 Coddington - 40mph
A453 Clifton Lane - 40mph
A52 Clifton Boulevard - 40mph
A60 leeming Lane, Mansfield Woodhouse - 30mph
A60 Mansfield Road, Huntingdon Street, Nottingham - 30mph
A60 Nottingham Road, Mansfield - 30mph
A60 Nottingham Road, Mansfield Road, Ravenshead - 40mph
A6002 Bilborough Road, Nottingham - 40mph
A6005 Castle Boulevard / Abbey Bridge - 30mph
A6008 Canal Street, Nottingham - 30mph
A608 Church Lane, Brinsley - 30mph
A609 Ilkeston Road / Nottingham Road, Trowell - 30mph
A609 Ilkeston Road / Wollaton Road / Russell Drive / Trowell Road, Nottingham - 30mph
A610 Bobbers Mill, Nottingham - 30mph
A611 Hucknall Road, Nottingham - 30mph
A6117 Old Mill Lane, Mansfield - 30/40mph
A612 Church Road Burton Joyce - 30mph
A612 Main Road, Upton - 30mph
A616 Ollerton Road, Caunton - 60mph
A616 Ompton - 40mph
A617 Kirklington - 30mph
A6191 Southwell Road, Mansfield - 30/40mph
A6200 Derby Road, Nottingham - 30mph
A6211 Arnold lane Gedling - 30mph
A6514 Valley Road, Sherwood - 40mph
B600 Nottingham Road, Nuthall - 30mph
B6004 Strelley Road / Broxtowe Lane / Stockhill Lane,Nottingham - 30mph
B6018 Church Hill Kirkby in Ashfield - 30mph
B6018 Sutton Road, Kirkby in Ashfield - 30mph
B6023 Mansfield Road, Sutton in Ashfield - 30mph
B6028 Stoneyford Road Skegby - 30mph
B6030 Forest Road, Mansfield - 30mph
B6030 Clipstone Road West / Sherwood Hall Road, Mansfield - 30mph
B682 Sherwood Rise, Nottingham to Hucknall lane Bulwell - 30mph
B686 Carlton Hill, Carlton - 30mph
Beechdale Road / Hollington Road / Wigman Road, Nottingham - 30mph
Bestwood Park Drive, Nottingham - 30mph
Clifton Road Ruddington - 30mph
Coppice Road, Arnold - 30mph
Eakring Road, Mansfield, Notts - 30mph
Glaisedale Drive, Bilborough, Nottingham - 30mph
Kirkby Road Sutton In Ashfield - 30mph
Lenton Boulevard and Radford Boulevard, Nottingham - 30mph
NewMill lane / Sandlands Way, Mansfield - 30/40mph
Nottingham Road / Leake Road, Gotham - 30mph
Nottingham Road / Portland Road / Annesley Road, Hucknall - 30mph
Shelford Road, Radcliffe on Trent - 30mph
Spring lane, Mapperley - 40mph
Here are the locations of static speed cameras.
A631 Beckingham Bypass - 50mph
A631 Mill Hill / Gringley on the Hill - 50mph
A631 Scaftworth - 50mph
A638 Retford, Nottinghamshire - 50mph
A6075 Lincoln Road, Tuxford - 30mph
A60 Cuckney to Warsop - 50mph
A38 Sutton - 50mph
A38 Sutton Road, Mansfield - 30mph
A453 Queens Drive, Nottingham - 40mph
A52 Bingham - National speed limit
A52 Bramcote - 40mph
A52 Radcliffe Road / Holme Pierrepont - National speed limit
A52 Radcliffe-on-Trent - National speed limit.
A60 London Road, Nottingham - 30mph