M1 southbound closed near Meadowhall after serious accident

Road users are being warned that the M1 is closed southbound between junctions 35 and 34 near Meadowhall after a serious accident.

The crash happened during the rush hour traffic this morning, April 10, causing delays and diversions while the accident is resolved and cars recovered.



However Highways England has confirmed that the road is now closed between Rotherham and Meadowhall until "at least 4pm today" while recovery takes place.

A spokesman said: "The M1 Southbound remains CLOSED between Junctions 35 and 34 (Sheffield / Rotherham) due to a serious accident.

"The road is not expected to fully re-open before 4pm."

