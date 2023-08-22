The M1 is currently closed in both directions between junction 28 for Mansfield and junction 29 for Chesterfield due to a tanker being on fire.

Delays of 20 minutes are expected along the M1 with queues stretching back to junction 27 for Hucknall and Annesley and towards junction 26 for Bulwell and Nuthall.

National Highways have confirmed that the fire service are at the scene of the incident.

A diversion route is now in place in both directions.

Drivers heading southbounds should exit the M1 at junction 29, and continue eastbound on the A617 for approximately eight kilometres.

Then take the A6075 Mansfield and Ashfield Regeneration Route (MARR), until it links up with the A38.

Follow the A38 westbound to rejoin the M1 at junction 28.

Drivers heading northbound should exit the M1 at junction 28, exit onto the A38 eastbound for approximately 7.5 kilometres and then take the A6075 Mansfield and Ashfield Regeneration Route (MARR), until it links up with the A617.