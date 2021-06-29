M1 northbound currently closed in Nottinghamshire after accident
The M1 in Nottinghamshire is currently closed northbound between J26 Nottingham and J28 Mansfield.
The road has been closed due to a multiple vehicle collision in which emergency services are in attendance.
Traffic within the closure is currently being released past scene but traffic approaching the closure is advised to expect delays with added journey time along the diversion route, which is signed by the hollow triangle diversion symbol.
A diversion route is in place – at junction 26, exit onto A610 westbound and continue for approximately 10 miles heading through Codnor and around Ripley, then at the A61/A38 junction, head north on the A38 for approximately six miles to re-join the northbound M1 at junction 28.
Further information is available from the Highways England website here and travel apps, or via our regional twitter feed.
A 24/7 contact centre team is also available to provide up to the minute information on 0300 1235000.