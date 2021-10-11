M1 exit slip road near Worksop reopened after incident
The southbound exit slip road on the M1 near Worksop has been closed this morning.
Monday, 11th October 2021, 11:21 am
National Highways said the slip road at junction 31 for Aston has been closed to allow the Yorkshire Ambulance Service to ‘work at an incident’.
Traffic is being diverted to use junction 31, for Barlborough, and then return on the northbound carriageway.
The slip road reopened shortly after 11am.
