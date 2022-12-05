M1 closed in both directions Mansfield, Hucknall and Bulwell due to HGV fire
The M1 is currently closed in both directions due to a vehicle transporter which has caught fire
The motorway is closed northbound between junction 26 at Bulwell and junction 27 at Hucknall and southbound between junction 28 at Mansfield and junction 26.
Emergency services including Nottinghamshire Fire & Rescue are attending the scene, drivers are advised to avoid the area.
Advertisement
Diversions are in place – follow the hollow square diversion symbol from junction 28 southbound and junction 26 northbound.
Visit www.trafficengland.com for further information.