M1 closed in both directions Mansfield, Hucknall and Bulwell due to HGV fire

The M1 is currently closed in both directions due to a vehicle transporter which has caught fire

By John Smith
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 5th Dec 2022, 2:54pm
The M1 is closed northbound between junction 26 and junction 27 and southbound between junction 28 and junction 26
The motorway is closed northbound between junction 26 at Bulwell and junction 27 at Hucknall and southbound between junction 28 at Mansfield and junction 26.

Emergency services including Nottinghamshire Fire & Rescue are attending the scene, drivers are advised to avoid the area.

Diversions are in place – follow the hollow square diversion symbol from junction 28 southbound and junction 26 northbound.

Visit www.trafficengland.com for further information.

