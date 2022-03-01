The vehicle hit the low bridge in Retford Road, in Worksop, just off of the roundabout near Manton Wood this morning.

Police were called to the scene at around 10.52am.

The road was closed in both directions for around two hours.

Trains between Worksop and Lincoln were delayed because the line was temporarily blocked while bus services were also diverted.

PC Mark Holland, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Officers were called to the B6079 roundabout, on Retford Road, Worksop, at around 10.52am today, after a lorry collided with a low bridge.

"Nobody was injured and there was no damage to the bridge following the collision, which saw a trailer overturn.

"The road was closed in both directions for around two hours while officers cleared debris but it has since been reopened.”

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to call Notts Police on 101 quoting incident 217 of March 1.