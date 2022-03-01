Lorry collides with low bridge in Worksop

Trains to and from Worksop have been delayed today after a lorry collided with a low bridge.

By Sam Jackson
Tuesday, 1st March 2022, 1:13 pm

The vehicle hit the low bridge in Retford Road, in Worksop, just off of the roundabout near Manton Wood this morning.

Police were called to the scene at around 10.52am.

The road was closed in both directions for around two hours.

A lorry hit a low bridge, in Retford Road, Worksop this morning.

Trains between Worksop and Lincoln were delayed because the line was temporarily blocked while bus services were also diverted.

Read More

Read More
Worksop-based charity helps to set up anti-racist alliance

PC Mark Holland, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Officers were called to the B6079 roundabout, on Retford Road, Worksop, at around 10.52am today, after a lorry collided with a low bridge.

"Nobody was injured and there was no damage to the bridge following the collision, which saw a trailer overturn.

"The road was closed in both directions for around two hours while officers cleared debris but it has since been reopened.”

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to call Notts Police on 101 quoting incident 217 of March 1.

Message from editor, Sam Jackson: The Worksop Guardian is full of local news, features and sport plus great columnists, puzzles pages and much more. Save up to 20% off the cover price of the Worksop Guardian by taking out a print subscription by clicking here or calling 0330 123 5950 (Mon-Fri 9am-5.30pm)

PoliceTrains