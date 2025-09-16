Latest proposed Mansfield, Ashfield and Bassetlaw traffic enforcement and changes

From introducing yellow lines, to creating bus clearways or changing speeding limits on roads, all proposals like this are submitted to the council by Via East Midlands – who look after the county’s highways on behalf of the council – for the public to read and comment on.
1. Chesterfield Road North - Mansfield
Proposal is to create a new enforceable bus stop clearway at the current stop on the road near Radmanthwaite Road. Photo: Google
2. Kings Mill Lane - Mansfield
Proposal is to relocate the bus stop pole and shelter approximately 115m south west on to Sutton Road and introduce an enforcable clearway at the relocated stop with the clearway already in place further up to road to be removed. Photo: Google
3. Watnall Road - Hucknall
Proposal to create two new enforceable 19m bus stop clearways and install two new bus stop poles on Watnall Road and Hanson Crescent. Photo: Google
4. Farady Avenue - Tuxford
Proposal is to relocate and create a new enforceable bus stop clearway ahead of the current one. Photo: Google