Here is where the latest speed camera locations are in and around Worksop and Bassetlaw

Nottinghamshire Police has released a list of where every mobile speed camera will be located in and around Bassetlaw over the next few weeks.

By Sam Jackson
Tuesday, 10th May 2022, 2:53 pm

Mobile safety camera vehicles are deployed on routes identified through personal injury collision data – as well as those highlighted by local communities who have concerns over speeding motorists.

They will be deployed on:

A60 Carlton Road, Worksop - 30mph

Mobile speed camera locations for Bassetlaw.

A60 Doncaster Road, Carlton in Lindrick - 30mph

A631 Flood Plains Road, East of Beckingham - 50mph

B6040 Retford Road, Worksop - 40mph

B6041 Kilton Hill, Worksop - 30mph

B6041 Raymoth Lane, Thievesdale Lane and Farmers Branch - 30mph

Spital Hill, Retford - 30mph

Below are the locations of static speed cameras in Bassetlaw.

A60 Cuckney to Warsop - 50mph

A6075 Lincoln Road, Tuxford - 30mph

A631 Beckingham Bypass - 50mph

A631 Mill Hill / Gringley on the Hill - 50mph

A631 Scaftworth - 50mph

A638 Retford, Nottinghamshire - 50mph

