Here is where the latest speed camera locations are in and around Worksop and Bassetlaw

Mobile safety camera vehicles are deployed on routes identified through personal injury collision data – as well as those highlighted by local communities who have concerns over speeding motorists.
They will be deployed on:
A60 Carlton Road, Worksop - 30mph
A60 Doncaster Road, Carlton in Lindrick - 30mph
A631 Flood Plains Road, East of Beckingham - 50mph
B6040 Retford Road, Worksop - 40mph
B6041 Kilton Hill, Worksop - 30mph
B6041 Raymoth Lane, Thievesdale Lane and Farmers Branch - 30mph
Spital Hill, Retford - 30mph
Below are the locations of static speed cameras in Bassetlaw.
A60 Cuckney to Warsop - 50mph
A6075 Lincoln Road, Tuxford - 30mph
A631 Beckingham Bypass - 50mph
A631 Mill Hill / Gringley on the Hill - 50mph
A631 Scaftworth - 50mph
A638 Retford, Nottinghamshire - 50mph