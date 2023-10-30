Drivers in and around Bassetlaw will have five National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

But motorists will be able to take some solace in the fact that all of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

• A1, from 8pm October 10 to 6am November 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Blyth to Apleyhead, slip road, Lay-By and lane closures due to maintenance work, diversion via National Highways and local authority network.

And a further four closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• A1, from 8pm October 30 to 5am October 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 southbound, Apleyhead to Elkesley, Lane closure due to maintenance works.

• A1, from 8pm November 1 to 5am November 2, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 southbound, Twyford to Markham Moor, Lane closure due to maintenance works.

• A1, from 11.30pm November 4 to 8.50am November 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Apleyhead to Markham Moor, diversion route via National Highways network for works on local authority network by Network rail.

• M1, from 8pm November 8 to 5am November 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 30 to junction 29, Lane closure due to maintenance work.