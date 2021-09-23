The firm says that due to ‘staff shortages’ the following services will not be able to operate on Friday September 24.

Service 4 – will only be an hourly service. The service that is running will depart the bus station at quarter past the hour to Larwood and 10 to the hour to Manton.

Several bus services in and around Worksop have been cancelled or changed.

Service 19 Worksop to Rotherham - 0520

Service 19a Worksop to Rotherham - 1055 1655

Service 19 Rotherham to Worksop – 1335 1820

Service 19a Rotherham to Worksop - 0611(Din) 0630

Service 19 Rotherham to Thurcroft – 1220

Service 19 Thurcroft to Rotherham – 1302

Service 21 Worksop to Doncaster - 0735 1335

Service 22 Worksop to Doncaster – 1055

Service 25 Worksop to Doncaster - 1605

Service 21 Doncaster to Worksop – 1720

Service 22 Doncaster to Worksop - 1205

Service 25 Doncaster to Worksop - 1450

Service 77 Worksop to Chesterfield – 0845

Service 77 Chesterfield to Worksop – 1015