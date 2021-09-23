Friday September 24: These are the Worksop buses cancelled due to 'shortage' of Stagecoach drivers
Bus company Stagecoach has cancelled a number of services in Worksop due to ‘a shortage of drivers’.
The firm says that due to ‘staff shortages’ the following services will not be able to operate on Friday September 24.
Service 4 – will only be an hourly service. The service that is running will depart the bus station at quarter past the hour to Larwood and 10 to the hour to Manton.
Service 19 Worksop to Rotherham - 0520
Service 19a Worksop to Rotherham - 1055 1655
Service 19 Rotherham to Worksop – 1335 1820
Service 19a Rotherham to Worksop - 0611(Din) 0630
Service 19 Rotherham to Thurcroft – 1220
Service 19 Thurcroft to Rotherham – 1302
Service 21 Worksop to Doncaster - 0735 1335
Service 22 Worksop to Doncaster – 1055
Service 25 Worksop to Doncaster - 1605
Service 21 Doncaster to Worksop – 1720
Service 22 Doncaster to Worksop - 1205
Service 25 Doncaster to Worksop - 1450
Service 77 Worksop to Chesterfield – 0845
Service 77 Chesterfield to Worksop – 1015
SherwoodArrow service will not operate Retford to Nottingham at 06:15 and Nottingham to Retford at 08:20