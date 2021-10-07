Friday October 8: These are the Worksop buses cancelled due to 'shortage' of Stagecoach drivers
Bus company Stagecoach has cancelled a number of services in Worksop due to ‘a shortage of drivers’.
The firm says that due to ‘staff shortages’ the following services will not be able to operate on Friday October 8.
Service 4 will be running hourly till 9:20 then will resume to normal half hour services.
Service 19 – Worksop to Rotherham 5:20 16:35
Service 19a – Worksop to Rotherham 8:55 19:30
Service 19a – Thurcroft to Rotherham 11:02
Service 19 – Rotherham to Worksop 11:35
Service 19a – Rotherham to Worksop 6:20 18:05 20:45
Service 19a – Rotherham to Thurcroft 10:20
Service 21 – Worksop to Doncaster 12:35 19:38
Service 22 – Worksop to Doncaster 8:55
Service 25 – Worksop to Doncaster 17:05
Service 22 – Doncaster to Worksop 10:05 18:25 20:50
Service 25 – Doncaster to Worksop 13:50
Service 77 – Worksop to Chesterfield 5:55 12:45 15:45
Service 77 – Chesterfield to Worksop 7:15 14:15 17:20
Sherwood Arrow – Retford to New Ollerton to Nottingham 6:15
Sherwood Arrow – Nottingham to New Ollerton to Nottingham 8:20