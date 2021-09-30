Friday October 1: These are the Worksop buses cancelled due to 'shortage' of Stagecoach drivers
Bus company Stagecoach has cancelled a number of services in Worksop due to ‘a shortage of drivers’.
The firm says that due to ‘staff shortages’ the following services will not be able to operate on Friday October 1.
Service 4 will operate an hourly service at the following times –
- 25 past the hour(Larwood)
- 00 past the hour(Manton)
- 15 past the hour(Worksop Bus Station to Larwood)
- 50 past the hour(Worksop Bus Station to Manton)
Service 19 – Rotherham to Thurcroft – 9:20 12:20 14:20 15:20
Service 19 – Thurcroft to Rotherham – 10:02 13:02 15:02 16:02
Service 19 – Rotherham to Worksop – 10:35 13:35 15:35 16:35 18:20
Service 19a – Rotherham to Worksop – 6:30
Service 19 – Worksop to Rotherham – 5:20
Service 19a – Worksop to Rotherham – 7:55 10:55 12:55 13:55 16:55
Service 19a – Dinnington to Worksop – 6:11
**To ensure an hourly service through Woodsetts the following services will serve Woodsetts and South Anston – Service 19 – 8:25 11:25 13:25 14:25 17:30
Service 21 – Worksop to Doncaster – 7:35 13:35 15:35 18:35
Service 22 – Worksop to Doncaster – 6:25 8:55 10:55 11:55
Service 22 – Langold to Worksop – 7:00
Service 25 – Worksop to Doncaster – 9:05 16:05
Service 21 – Doncaster to Worksop 10:20 17:20
Service 22 - Doncaster to Worksop 7:35 10:05 12:05 13:05 19:50
Service 25 – Doncaster to Worksop 08:00 14:50 16:50
Service 43 – Worksop - Retford 14:00
Service 43 – Retford - Worksop 14:35
Service 77 Worksop to Chesterfield – 5:55 08:45 15:45
Service 77 Chesterfield to Worksop – 07:15 10:15 17:20
SherwoodArrow service – Retford, New Ollerton, Nottingham – 06:15 16:45
SherwoodArrow service – Nottingham, New Ollerton, Retford – 08:20 18:50