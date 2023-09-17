Watch more videos on Shots!

ASLEF has announced that its members will strike on Saturday, September 30 and Wenesday, October 4.

In addition, the union has announced an overtime ban on Friday, September 29 and for the whole week from Monday, October 2 to Friday, October 6.

On previous ASLEF strike days, no trains have run at all on any routes and the likelihood is this will be the case again.

On its website, East Midlands Railways (EMR) said: “We are aware of the planned industrial action by members of the ASLEF union.

"We are currently reviewing how these strikes will impact EMR services.

"More information including timetable details, journey planners and ticketing or refund advice will be updated as soon as possible.