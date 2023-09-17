News you can trust since 1895
Nottinghamshire railways will grind to a halt again at the end of the month as members of the train drivers’ union ASLEF take fresh strike action.
By John Smith
Published 17th Sep 2023, 20:35 BST- 1 min read
Updated 17th Sep 2023, 20:35 BST
ASLEF has announced that its members will strike on Saturday, September 30 and Wenesday, October 4.

In addition, the union has announced an overtime ban on Friday, September 29 and for the whole week from Monday, October 2 to Friday, October 6.

On previous ASLEF strike days, no trains have run at all on any routes and the likelihood is this will be the case again.

More rail strikes are planned at the end of the monthMore rail strikes are planned at the end of the month
On its website, East Midlands Railways (EMR) said: “We are aware of the planned industrial action by members of the ASLEF union.

"We are currently reviewing how these strikes will impact EMR services.

"More information including timetable details, journey planners and ticketing or refund advice will be updated as soon as possible.

"Please continue to check the EMR website, information in stations, and social media for the latest advice and information.”

