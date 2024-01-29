Fresh rail strikes mean no trains running in Nottinghamshire again this Saturday
Aslef members are taking part in a rolling programme of one-day strikes until February 5, along with an additional overtime ban for nine days from January 29.
East Midlands Railway’s (EMR) strike day is this Saturday.
As with previous Aslef strikes, this means EMR will not be operating any services that day, either on mainline routes between Nottingham and London or the local Robin Hood Line between Nottingham and Worksop – serving Mansfield, Hucknall, Bulwell, Sutton, Kirkby and Newstead – will be taking action on Saturday, February 3.
This will particularly affect people going to sporting events, notably football fans.
Local bus services will be running as normal, as will NET tram services between Nottingham, Hucknall and Bulwell.
On action short of strike days, passengers are advised to check EMR’s website before they travel to see if their train is affected.