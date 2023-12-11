Drivers and businesses back call for improvements on ‘unsafe’ and costly A1 in Bassetlaw

Drivers are avoiding one of Bassetlaw’s major roads and businesses are spending hundreds of pounds on vehicle maintenance due to its poor condition, according to a new survey of the A1.

Congestion, poor road conditions and signage, junction safety and accidents are the major concerns of the 1,100 people and businesses surveyed by Transport for the East Midlands (TfEM) around Worksop, Retford, Newark, Stamford and Grantham.

More than 60 per cent of 1,000 drivers surveyed felt unsafe travelling on the A1, with nearly half reporting either being in an accident on the road themselves, or knowing someone who had. More than 70 per cent say they have avoided travelling on it.

Parliament has been told that there have been 27 deaths on the A1 in the East Midlands between 2015 and 2020, and more than 200 incidents where it had to be closed – sometimes for hours on end.

An accident on the A1 in the East Midland earlier this year (Photo by R.S. Mortiss)

Of 100 businesses surveyed by TfEM, all have had to pay for maintenance or repairs due to the road’s condition, with more than 60 per cent saying they have paid between £300-£1,000. Nearly all reported changing the way they operate to accommodate the road’s condition, such as planning different routes, hiring drivers experienced in using the A1, and carrying our risk assessments.

The A1 is the UK’s longest road and a nationally significant freight artery linking Scotland, the North, and the Midlands with London and the South East.

It also plays a key role in the East Midlands economy, particularly for the agri-food, logistics, manufacturing and tourism industries. Up to 100,000 homes and employment growth are also planned along the A1 corridor in the region.

The surveys’ findings follow research published by Midlands Connect earlier this month, which found that delays on this part of the A1 are costing the regional economy around £1.75m every year - equating to commuters losing around £1,400 every day and HGV drivers losing just under £514,000 a year.

Sir Peter Soulsby, Chair of TfEM, said: “This survey adds the voices of local people and businesses to the mounting evidence that the A1 is not fit for purpose in the East Midlands.

“In the past few years, there have been 27 fatal accidents on this stretch of the A1 – significantly higher than average for an A-road dual carriageway – and more than 200 road closures, some of which have lasted up to 10 hours. This is an appalling human cost and unacceptable.

“While the forthcoming National Highways safety work to improve the road’s lane markings and signage is very welcome, what we really need is a more strategic approach to enhancing the route to improve reliability and resilience and bring the A1 in the East Midlands up to a standard that reflects its national and regional economic role.”

Improving the safety and reliability of the A1 is one of Transport for the East Midlands’ and Midlands Connect’s shared priorities for the region’s cities and counties.