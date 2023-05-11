'Do not travel' is the advice as strikes bring rail network to a standstill in Nottinghamshire

Members of the train drivers’ union ASLEF are taking part in their latest walkout today and no trains will be running anywhere in Nottinghamshire or across the UK as a result.

ASLEF members will also be taking further strike action on Wednesday, May 31 and Saturday, June 3.

The June 3 strike will also majorly affect people travelling to sporting events, such as the FA Cup final at Wembley.

Fresh train strikes are set to take place this weekend

Meanwhile, members of the RMT union are striking tomorrow (Saturday).

Tomorrow, all services will only run between 7am and 7pm.

Trains on the Robin Hood Line will only run once and hour and only between Nottingham and Mansfield Woodhouse, meaning services will call at Bulwell, Hucknall, Newstead, Mansfield, Sutton and Kirkby, but there will be no services to Whitwell, Creswell or Worksop and no replacement buses will be provided.

Local bus routes will not be affected and tram services between Hucknall and Nottingham will also run as normal.

Nationally tomorrow, there will be one train per hour between Nottingham and London St Pancras on the main line, while regionally, there will also be one train per hour between Derby and Nottingham, Sheffield and Nottingham and Nottingham and Grantham.

