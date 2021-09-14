Disruption to train services between Worksop and Sheffield
There is disruption to train services between Worksop and Sheffield this morning.
Tuesday, 14th September 2021, 8:31 am
National Rail said lines have now been reopened following an earlier fault with the signalling system between Sheffield and Worksop.
But as services recover, trains may still be cancelled or delayed.
Disruption to Northern services is expected until 9am.
Rail tickets may be used on East Midlands Railway services between Sheffield and Nottingham.