Congestion due to car fire and lane closures on M1 northbound between Doncaster and Rotherham
Emergency services are at attendance and motorists are to expect delays of 20 minutes.
Saturday, 26th February 2022, 12:29 pm
National Highways Yorkshire tweeted: “Two lanes (of four) are currently closed on the M1 northbound between J32 (Doncaster) and J33 (Rotherham) due to a vehicle fire.
"There is currently approx. five miles of congestion, causing delays of 20 minutes above usual journey times.”
Normal traffic conditions are expected between 12:45 and 13:00 today.