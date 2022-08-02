Delays and cancellations on Nottingham to London services due to signal cable thefts

A number of services have either been delayed or cancelled as a result.

East Midlands Railway (EMR) says Network Rail have a team on site repairing the cables and estimate the work should be fully complete by 9am.

However, EMR is reporting it could be 11.30am before most services are fully back to normal and trains are running to their advertised times again, particularly out of London.

There are delays on the Nottingham to London services this morning

The 9.05am and 10.35am trains from London to Nottingham (due 10.50am and 12.08pm respectively) have both been cancelled.

Trains running to London were terminating at Leicester.

EMR reports the line is now open again but with delays between Kettering and London.