Via East Midlands and Nottinghamshire County Council are proposing to introduce a 40mph speed limit on A614 Bawtry Road in Blyth to replace a current derestricted zone.

The limit will be placed just after The Woodlands junction up to the Snape Lane junction and is being proposed to help the safe operation of a new junction to the Sunny Nook Farm development to the west of Bawtry Road, as well as the wider highway.

Residents have commented that the road frequently sees speeding motorists despite a 30pmh limit off the A1 junction 34 before the derestricted speed limit.

One stated that without the speed limit, the new junction would become an ‘accident blackspot’.

The consultation will end on May 19.

Comments or objections can be made by quoting reference 1273 to: [email protected]