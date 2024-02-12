Business forums back plans for a new direct train route that will connect Worksop and Retford to London and Sheffield

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

North Notts BID believe the plans could help boost the local economy, enhance the appeal of Bassetlaw as a destination and provide support to future developments in the district.

The proposed route would comprise of two daily return journeys from London King’s Cross, calling first at Retford followed by stops in Worksop and Woodhouse, before terminating in Sheffield.

FirstGroup has submitted to the Office of Rail and Road (ORR) the first phase of its application for the new open access rail service for its operator Hull Trains.

North Notts BID recently attended an open forum stakeholder event held by FirstGroup to hear more about the proposals and build relations with representatives.

Sally Gillborn MBE, chief executive of North Notts BID, said: “As the largest singular business improvement district in the UK that supports 1,100 levy paying businesses and nearly 1,400 hereditaments, the introduction of a direct route to London would have an immensely positive impact for businesses across Bassetlaw and ties in with the fundamental goals of the BID’s business plans to boost the local economy.

“As well as easier and sustainable access to Sheffield and London being a welcome proposition for residents, increasing connectivity would encourage more people into our district to work, shop, study and live. North Nottinghamshire has a distinctive identity to be celebrated and this route would go far to enhance the appeal of Bassetlaw as a destination.

“The route would also provide support to future developments in the district including the major STEP fusion energy plant at West Burton power station. We are excited how the FirstGroup’s plans would increase transport options that will attract developers and thousands of potential jobs that will be created locally in the coming decades.”